Bishop celebrates the Feast of Pentecost with 1,000 young people at Six Flags

More than 1,000 youth attended the N.J. Catholic Youth Rally at Six Flags Great Adventure with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney as the main celebrant of Mass on May 19. The Mass marked the Feast of Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit descended upon the Apostles. Several priests from around the Diocese of Paterson concelebrated the Mass.
For almost 30 years, the five dioceses of the state of New Jersey — Paterson, Camden, Metuchen, Trenton, and the Archdiocese of Newark, have hosted the event. John Cammarata, diocesan director of youth ministry, coordinated the day for the diocese.
At the amusement park, the young people also enjoyed rides, games, food, and fellowship. The music at the Mass was led by Q. Furnald, a young adult from Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in Cedar Knolls (Hanover Township) and the band, These Guys.
In his homily and inspired by the feast of Pentecost, the bishop had the young people in the arena stand to shout out the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. He also shared the story of Coach “Jimmy V” Valvano, who gave a speech that inspired him when he was young. The bishop said, “He gave a speech that has stood the test of time, inspiring us to have enthusiasm for life, give thanks to God and never give up.”