Bishop celebrates with Santo Nino Filipino Community

The Santo Nino Filipino Community welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who was the main celebrant of a Mass for Simbang Gabi in the chapel of the Shrine of St. Joseph in the Stirling part of Long Hill Township on Dec. 17. Several priests concelebrated the liturgy. The Mass was part of a nine-day novena at St. Joseph’s and beyond, which is a Filipino tradition in anticipation of the birth of Christ. That night, the Alay Sawit Choir led the congregation in song. The liturgy was followed by a reception in the auditorium. The shrine is run by the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, also known as the Trinitarians.