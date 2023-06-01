Bishop confirms 22 young people at Clifton parish

The faith community of St. Paul Parish in Clifton on May 28 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who presided over the 11 a.m. Mass for Pentecost Sunday. There, the bishop also administered the sacrament of confirmation to 22 young people of the parish. Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney were Father Leonardo Jaramillo, St. Paul’s pastor, and Father John Calabro, chaplain/teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta. Father Calabro was a sponsor for one of the confirmation candidates.