CONFIRMATION IN ANDOVER Bishop Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Good Shepherd Parish in Andover May 1 where he celebrated the noon Mass and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish. The Bishop confirms Gabriella Scerbo with her older sister, Jenna, serving as her sponsor.
Bishop confirms 30 youths at Good Shepherd Parish in Andover
ANDOVER Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney visited Good Shepherd Parish here on Sunday, May 1, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, where he celebrated the noon Mass and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 30 young people of the parish.