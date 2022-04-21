Bishop consecrates Chrism, blesses Holy Oils at Diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was main celebrant and homilist, with priests of the Diocese including Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli as concelebrants, at the Diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism April 11 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
During the Mass, priests of the Diocese renewed their priestly promises and received the prayers and support of the people of God, who attended and watched through livestream.
Bishop Sweeney consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of Sick during the Mass. These Holy Oils will be used in parishes throughout the Diocese during the year in celebration of the Sacraments. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the Diocese after the Mass.