PASSAIC Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney consecrated the newly-completed chapel at St. Mary’s Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Passaic on Sept. 9. He also celebrated Mass in the new space with Father Jorge Rodriguez, the pastor of St. Mary’s, and other clergy members. Joining in the joyous celebration were local community members and parishioners who helped fund the project. “We want to thank all those who made the chapel project possible,” Father Rodriguez said. “Due to their efforts, we have established a place of worship where community members will be free to attend and honor our Lord.”