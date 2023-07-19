Bishop helps celebrate Spanish Masses at cathedral

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Masses in Spanish on July 9 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Concelebrating both Masses was Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects. The Bishop was helping Msgr. Sylva with the Spanish Masses, because the cathedral’s parochial vicars were away that weekend. Assisting the priests that weekend were Deacon Guido Pedraza and Deacon German Vargas. Photos for the 10 a.m. Mass are at top; pictures of the 1 p.m. Mass are at bottom.