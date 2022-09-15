Bishop helps Sacred Heart parish in Clifton celebrate 125 years of faith

CLIFTON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over a Mass on Sept. 11 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Sacred Heart Parish here, a small but vibrant and diverse faith community that “day after day and Sunday after Sunday, lives and passes on the faith from one generation to the next.” Sacred Heart has distinctions as the first Catholic parish in Clifton and as the first Italian national parish in the Diocese in 1897.
A wide array of parishioners — from older Italians to younger Spanish speakers — filled Sacred Heart Church, located in the Botany Village Section of Clifton, for the 125th anniversary Mass at noon, celebrated in English and Spanish. Bishop Sweeney served as the main celebrant and homilist.
“Today, we celebrate 125 years of living the faith here at Sacred Heart in Clifton,” Bishop Sweeney said in his homily. On that day, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he also paid tribute to the fallen, including the brave first responders, many of whom were Catholic. “We never know when we will be called to answer Jesus’ call in a heroic way — ‘there is no greater love than to lay down our life for the one’s you love.’ That faith and generosity have been learned here, and those lessons have been learned here over 125 years in this parish,” the bishop said.
Concelebrating were Father Robert Wisniesfski, Sacred Heart administrator, and a hospital chaplain; Msgr. Julian Varettoni, a retired diocesan priest at Sacred Heart, is a pastor emeritus who served the parish for about 40 years; Msgr. Joseph Anginoli, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Mendham and judicial vicar, who served his first assignment as a priest at Sacred Heart; Father Stephen Prisk, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock and diocesan worship director, who grew up in the parish; and Father Jim Spera of the Newark Archdiocese, a friend of Father John Connolly, Sacred Heart’s beloved pastor for 15 years, until his death on July 3 at 70 years old.
Bishop Sweeney also used his homily to pay tribute to Father Connolly.
“Father Connolly was so looking forward to today. No doubt, he is smiling down from heaven and is celebrating Mass with us,” Bishop Sweeney said. “Thanks for what you could do to make the parish so beautiful,” he said.
On the border of Passaic, Sacred Heart today is a quiet parish with an aging Italian population “dedicated to the church.” The parish also hosts a full complement of ministries, including Bible study, a book club, and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. Also encouraging is the strong enrollment for religious education this school year, said Father Wisniesfski. He came to the parish in 2012 in residence while ministering at Straight and Narrow, the substance-abuse treatment center of diocesan Catholic Charities in Paterson.
A growing incoming Spanish-speaking population has given Sacred Heart new life. New members have gotten involved in ministries, such as Legion of Mary. Its members visit people who feel alienated from the Church and try to bring them back into the pews. Sacred Heart holds Spanish-language Masses five nights weekly, Father Wisniesfski said.
Sacred Heart’s legacy of faith started with an idea for an Italian parish by Giovanni Buzzi of St. Nicholas in Passaic. While working in New York City, he happened upon Father Felice Sandri, who came to the United States as a missioner of the Congregation of San Carlo Borromeo. Buzzi persuaded Father Sandri to come to Passaic to build a church, according to Sacred Heart history.
After securing permission from Bishop Winand M. Wigger of Newark, a group of 20 people started a fund drive for a new church. They worshipped in the former St. Joseph Church on Quincy Street in Passaic while plans for the church were drawn up. Six lots on Cheever Avenue in Clifton were bought for $500. Local carpenters were hired, and the bell was cast on-site in an open field next to the church — made from scrap metals. Bishop Wigger dedicated the church in 1898, the parish history states.
The rectory was built in 1902, and the church hall in 1918. Soon after, a site was selected on Clifton and Randolph Avenues for a new church and rectory, which Bishop John O’Connor of Newark dedicated in 1920. The old church served as the parish hall, according to Sacred Heart history.
Later, more property was bought. The Salesian Sisters taught catechism on Sundays, followed by help from some Filippini Sisters. They lived in an old home on Parker Avenue. A convent was completed in 1939, and a school was dedicated in 1953. Sacred Heart established the first parish council in 1967. A fire destroyed the auditorium and offices of the school in 1981. Two years later, a new school wing opened, the history states.
In 1997, the church underwent major renovations, including a new marble altar and liturgical furniture and wooden ceiling beams; rebuilt arches; and the elimination of the narthex to make more space to accommodate disabled persons. In 2010, the school closed, due to declining enrollment, according to Sacred Heart history.
One of the many parishioners at the anniversary Mass was Stephan Bunghoffer, who has worshipped at Sacred Heart for the last 25 years. He served as an usher and helped with repairs. His wife, Elisabeth, sings in the choir.
“This is a small parish, but it’s home. We all get along well with each other and welcome each other with open arms,” Bunghoffer said.
One of the younger, Spanish-speaking parishioners is Martha Aponte, who plans to marry her fiancé, Pedro Atoche, at Sacred Heart on Oct. 7. She said she started attending Mass here just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
“Sacred Heart has a cozy vibe and is welcoming. At Mass, I can concentrate on the Word and the Eucharist. I love Father Bob’s homilies, which are direct — like God is talking to me. I love the way I feel when I’m here,” Aponte said.