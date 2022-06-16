Bishop installs 10 men as acolytes

PARSIPPANY Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney installed 10 men of diverse backgrounds to the office of acolyte during a Mass on June 10 in St. Peter the Apostle Church here. This is their last step before being ordained to the diocesan Permanent Diaconate in June 2023.
The permanent diaconate is a three-fold ministry — ministry of liturgy, ministry of the Word and ministry of service and charity. Deacon Peter Cistaro, diocesan director of the permanent diaconate, said, “We are so very proud of them and their intellectual, spiritual and personal growth during their formation.”