Bishop installs Father Stephen Prisk as pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock

PEQUANNOCK Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Holy Spirit Parish here where he installed Father Stephen T. Prisk as its pastor during the 5 p.m. vigil Mass on Sept. 18 for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Ordained on May 23, 2015 by Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli, Father Prisk became Holy Spirit’s pastor effective June 29, taking over for Father David A. Monteleone, who was named pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Clifton, effective the same day.
Most recently, Father Prisk served as priest-secretary to the Bishop for Bishop Sweeney and, before that, for Bishop Serratelli while serving as diocesan vice chancellor. As Holy Spirit’s pastor, he will continue to serve as vice chancellor.