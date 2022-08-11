Bishop invites young people to travel with him to World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon

MADISON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney invites the young people of the Diocese to accompany him on a pilgrimage of a lifetime: World Youth Day (WYD) 2023, from Friday, July 28 to Monday, Aug. 7 in picturesque Lisbon, Portugal, with trips to other cities, including the holy shrine at Fatima. Diocesan youth will join with millions of other Catholic young people from across the world in praying live with Pope Francis during events, such as Stations of the Cross, an evening vigil, and a closing Mass.
The Diocese will hold an informational meeting about WYD on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls here. To guarantee a direct flight for this trip, diocesan officials said, youths should register now. Registration is ongoing but subject to availability. [See details at the end of this article.]
Joining Bishop Sweeney and diocesan youth will be Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen and young people of the Metuchen Diocese. From Aug. 1 to 6, WYD will take place to give pilgrims a schedule of activities to help them deepen their faith and express it. The trip will afford them time to explore the historic city of Lisbon. This trip to WYD is co-sponsored by the Paterson Diocese and Metuchen Diocese with Fiat Ventures and organized by Dube Travel of Maine.
After finishing his first year of theology in seminary, Bishop Sweeney attended World Youth Day 1993 in Denver with St. John Paul II.
“It was a tremendous experience and a great help to my vocation. I experienced the universal Church there,” said Bishop Sweeney, who also was vocations director of the Brooklyn Diocese, when he attended WYD 2005 in Cologne, Germany, and WYD 2008 in Sydney, Australia, both with Pope Benedict XVI. “There was just the right balance of prayer, recreation, great music, and catechetical sessions. They were a great help to the men in seminary or in discernment who went with me. World Youth Day is an opportunity for young people to grow in their faith and love of the Church,” the Bishop said.
Before the start of WYD, pilgrims from Paterson and Metuchen will arrive on July 29 at Fatima, where it is believed that the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children with important messages of hope, mercy, and prayer six times from May 13 to Oct. 13, 1917. This pre-WYD experience will feature a retreat day on July 30 with Steve Angrisano, a popular contemporary Catholic recording artist, for the local young people any many others from around the world.
Next year’s WYD theme will be “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39). This Bible verse speaks of the start of her visitation with her cousin Elizabeth. Pope Francis called on Catholics to prepare for the event by meditating on two scriptural passages: Luke 7:14, “Young man, I say to you, Arise!”; and a re-working of Acts 26:16, “Stand up. I appoint you as a witness of what you have seen.” The Pope asks young people “to cultivate and transmit hope,” according to published news reports.
Jonathan Camiolo, pastoral associate at the Church of Christ the King in New Vernon and WYD 2023 coordinator for the Diocese of Paterson, called WYD a “great opportunity to see the Church globally and unity with Catholic people worldwide.
“It’s also great to hear from the Pope directly. He always says something inspirational that pilgrims can take back with them to their home dioceses,” said Camiolo, who attended WYD 2002 in Toronto, Canada; WYD 2005 in Cologne, Germany; and WYD 2016 in Krakow, Poland and will join next year’s group with Bishop Sweeney.
Originally, the next WYD was scheduled to be celebrated in August of this year but it was postponed until August 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WYD 2023 itinerary is as follows:
• Friday, July 28: Depart the United States from Newark Liberty Airport.
• Saturday, July 29: Arrive in Lisbon mid-morning or early afternoon. Visit the site of the Eucharistic Miracle in Santarem and attend a Mass.
• Sunday, July 30: Participate in Mass in Fatima. Retreat day with Angrisano.
• Monday, July 31: Drive to Lisbon for a panoramic city tour. Free time to explore the city in the evening.
• Tuesday, Aug. 1: Explore Lisbon in the morning. WYD opening Mass and ceremonies in the afternoon.
• Wednesday, Aug. 2: Listen to morning catechesis in English — teachings from some of the greatest minds in the Church — with entertainment and music. A youth festival at night will be held in venues throughout the city.
• Thursday, Aug. 3: Attend morning catechesis. Pope Francis arrives in the afternoon with a welcome ceremony from the pilgrims.
• Friday, Aug. 4: Listen to morning catechesis. Stations of the Cross with the Pope in the evening.
• Saturday, Aug. 5: Attend morning Mass. Depart for the evening vigil with Pope Francis, which will include entertainment and an address from him. Sleep out in the stars at the vigil site.
• Sunday, Aug. 6: Attend WYD closing Mass with the Holy Father. Walk back to Lisbon. Farewell celebration for Paterson/Metuchen group to take place that evening.
• Monday, Aug. 7: Depart for the United States.
Chris Dube of Dube Travel called WYD a “mutual celebration of Jesus Christ.” “People from all around the world come for the same reason: bringing witness to their faith and sharing the living Gospel. It’s also an opportunity to strengthen our faith,” said Dube, who has attended and coordinated travel for several WYDs over the years.
For the trip to WYD 2023, Bishop Sweeney invites teens, who are 16 years and older or have finished 10th grade at the time of the trip; young adults; and parents and adults as chaperones. The cost is $4,289 double occupancy, which includes airfare, hotels, transportation in Europe, WYD fees, most meals, taxes, and guides. A discount might be available to group leaders depending on the size of the group. Pilgrims from Paterson and Metuchen will be staying at the 4-Star Lisbon Marriott. A non-refundable deposit of $350 per person is due at the time of registration.
Visit boldym.com/WYD to register and for more information. Email Camiolo to RSVP for the informational meeting on Aug. 30 or with any questions at jcamiolo@fiatventures.com