Bishop joins local faithful for March for Life in nation’s capital

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18 to participate in activities for the 51st National March for Life. He attended the National Prayerful Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. That evening, the bishop joined students from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne for “Life is VERY Good,” a prayer service at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va. sponsored by the Arlington Diocese.
On Jan. 19, Bishop Sweeney celebrated Mass twice before the March for Life with the Knights and Dames of the Order of Malta at St. Patrick Church on 619 10th Street and then, at noon with faithful of the Paterson Diocese at St. Peter Church on Capitol Hill.