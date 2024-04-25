Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney responds to new email and social media comments

What is the right age for confirmation? Why was my priest assigned to a different parish? Should parish pastoral councils be mandatory? Is it OK to wash the feet of people in jail? Bishop Kevin Sweeney responds to these questions, critiques, and more in an episode dedicated entirely to feedback from our viewers, listeners, and social media community. Jai Agnish and Cecile Pagliarulo take turns putting these questions and comments to the bishop and add their own. Bishop Sweeney responds to:
