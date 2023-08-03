Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney’s dispatches from Portugal

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney is traveling with a group of young people and chaperones, seminarians, and priests, representing the Diocese of Paterson at World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal. Following the send-off Mass in Passaic on July 28 (see page 1), the group was bussed to an airport for their flight to Portugal. Learn more about the trip in the bishop’s column in last week’s edition of The Beacon and the most recent episode of his podcast, Beyond The Beacon. Also, follow the bishop on his Instagram account for daily updates from Portugal.
Upon arriving in Portugal, the pilgrims from the Diocese of Paterson visited Santarém, Portugal, which is the site of a Eucharistic Miracle from the 13th century. They then made their way to Fátima, Portugal, known for the Marian apparitions reported in 1917 by three shepherd children.
Bishop Sweeney shared these photographs and the following dispatches from Fátima.
“What a Blessing to concelebrate Mass with Cardinal Sean O'Malley (archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, Mass.) at the main outdoor altar in Fátima, Portugal. It’s also a privilege for Paterson that our Deacon Joseph DeMarzo was chosen to serve as Deacon of the Altar. We prayed for your intentions at Mass; please continue to pray for us.”
“We completed Day #2 (Sunday, July 30) with the beautiful international rosary and candlelight procession in Fatima. We had an early start to Day 3, the Feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola, with Mass at the Apparition Chapel, with an international, English-speaking community from Australia, Canada, and the United States — with our own Deacon Sebastián Muñoz Chavarría serving as Deacon of the Altar. After Mass: a group photo, breakfast, and now waiting in front of the ‘Alleluia Hotel’ to board the bus for Lisbon. We’re praying for you and your intentions; please keep us in your prayers.”