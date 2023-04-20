Bishop Kevin Sweeney launches new podcast – a first for the diocese

CLIFTON, N.J. — A newly launched podcast called Beyond The Beacon gives the faithful everywhere a chance to get more acquainted with the spiritual leader of the Diocese of Paterson, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, and his down-to-earth style.
All are invited to participate in a lively conversation between Bishop Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish in their Clifton, N.J. podcast studio. Join them as they discuss current events and topics relevant to the local Church in Paterson and the global Catholic Church. Bishop Sweeney answers questions from listeners, interviews guests, and shares reflections and insights helpful for all striving to live a life of faith, hope, and love.
The show is the first podcast for the diocese and introduces listeners to dynamic Catholics and interesting discussions from the convenience of their mobile devices, computers, or TVs. Now six episodes in, Beyond The Beacon debuted in March on all the major streaming platforms, and the video version is available on the bishop’s new YouTube channel.
On this week’s episode, Bishop Sweeney calls Father Frank O’Grady in Ireland to discuss the priest’s surprise meeting with President Joe Biden at the Knock Shrine in Ireland. The tearful meeting made international headlines and thrust Father O’Grady, a retired priest of the Diocese of Paterson, into the spotlight. Father O’Grady was the priest who administered Last Rites to Beau Biden nearly eight years ago before he succumbed to brain cancer at 46.
In episode four, Bishop Sweeney and Agnish welcomed their first guest Scott Milliken, the CEO of Catholic Charities for the diocese, for an engaging discussion about service.
While the podcast focuses on spiritual themes, the co-hosts leave plenty of room for conversations about sports, music, and more. Episode four was released on the opening day of Major League Baseball and included some good-natured sports rivalry ribbing. Bishop Sweeney is a native of Queens, N.Y., and is a big New York Yankees fan, while Agnish is a New York Mets fan. There are plenty of laughs to be had on the show.
The podcast's title is a play on the diocesan newspaper, The Beacon. The 30-minute episodes delve more deeply into some of the articles and columns in the publication and on the bishop’s Instagram account. Agnish is the editor of The Beacon, and Bishop Sweeney is its publisher. They also examine global topics not covered in the weekly print and online publication.
“I hope that the podcast will help us reach an audience who may not be reading The Beacon and that, by means of the podcast, we will be able to share with a wider audience the Good News of the Gospel and the good news from our diocese,” Bishop Sweeney said.
Along with interviewing guests, Bishop Sweeney looks forward to questions from listeners – something he believes is an essential aspect of the podcast.
“I believe that the podcast can be synodal in the sense that I hope it becomes a conversation, letting people know that the Church (locally and universally) is truly listening,” Bishop Sweeney said.
Bishop Sweeney has taken questions about the Latin Mass and the Novus Ordo. He also took a question from a listener regarding his St. Patrick's Day dispensation from meat. Listeners are encouraged to email questions and topic ideas for the bishop to [email protected]
Part of the podcast's charm is the chemistry between Bishop Sweeney and Agnish, a veteran multi-media journalist and editor. While they plan out episodes together, the two leave plenty of room for spontaneity. Recently the bishop spoke about some of his favorite saints.
“We have a lot of fun,” said Agnish, who produces and engineers the podcast. “It’s been an absolute delight working on Beyond The Beacon. It is an honor to sit across from my bishop every week and ask him questions and converse. Bishop Kevin is down-to-earth, his language is accessible, and he has much spiritual wisdom and insight to offer his flock as the Shepard of the diocese. I hope the podcast can illustrate the bishop’s deep love of Christ and his profound appreciation of the Catholic faith, Mass, and the joys and mysteries that are part of the Christian Catholic experience. I’m excited for people to discover Bishop Kevin Sweeney and the wonderful guests we have lined up.”
Media contact: Jai Agnish | Diocese of Paterson | Director of Communications | [email protected]
973-777-8818, Ext. 617