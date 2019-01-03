Bishop leads Christmas prayer

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli leads Christmas prayer service at Straight and Narrow in Paterson

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made his annual Christmas pastoral visit to Straight and Narrow, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities here, where he led a prayer service and blessed clients who are currently in recovery at the drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. Because the clients are in recovery, they are unable to visit relatives at home during the Christmas season. During the Dec. 22 prayer service, the Straight and Narrow gospel choir, which performs at parishes around the diocese at Masses each weekend, led all those in attendance in traditional Christmas hymns.

