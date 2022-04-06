Bishop leads Lenten night Mass series at Christ the King Church

NEW VERNON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant of Mass March 30 in Christ the King Church here as part of the parish’s Wednesday Night Lenten Mass Series. Every Wednesday during Lent since March 9, the parish has had a guest priest celebrate Mass at the New Vernon church. Other visiting priests were Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown; Msgr. Kevin Flanagan, pastor emeritus of St. Lawrence Martyr Parish in Chester; Msgr. Martin McDonnell, pastor emeritus of Good Shepherd Parish in Andover; and Father Patrick O’Donovan, pastor of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in Cedar Knolls.