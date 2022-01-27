Bishop leads Mass and Holy Hour for Life on Roe v. Wade anniversary

CLIFTON Every year on Jan. 22 in the U.S. Catholic Church, the day is marked as a Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of the Unborn. On this day, 49 years ago the U.S. Supreme Court made abortion legal with its landmark decision on Roe v. Wade.
At St. Philip the Apostle Church here, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was main celebrant of Mass and led a Holy Hour that followed to mark this sad anniversary that came at a poignant moment. Less than two weeks before, Gov. Phil Murphy (D), a Catholic, signed into law the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, legislation that codified abortion into state law.
Priests from around the Diocese concelebrated the Mass including Father David Monteleone, pastor of St. Philip Parish, and Father Michael Rodak, pastor of St. Jude Parish in Hardyston, who serves as the Diocese’s pilgrimage office director and has led many trips to the March for Life in Washington, D.C.
In his opening remarks, Bishop Sweeney said, “We come in prayer and sacrifice but also in hope as we pray a greater respect for the dignity and value of every human life from the moment of conception to natural death. We pray for our country, we pray for peace, we pray for healing in solidarity with those who marched in Washington yesterday. We pray for a conversion of heart and for the laws of our country, especially in our state of New Jersey.”
In his homily, the Bishop recalled the meeting of the Blessed Mother, pregnant with Jesus, and her cousin, Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist, also known as the Visitation.
“We look upon that scene and it is so clear to us,” said the Bishop. “Not only do we see Mary and Elizabeth, but also we know that the two unborn children are there at that moment. It is so clear to us where life begins as people of faith formed by the Word of God. Yet we know so many of our sisters and brothers who do not recognize life in the womb. How does one not see it’s a child?”
The Bishop said, “We come today to remember a moment in our country’s history when the law of the land was changed and it no longer respected or protected or recognized the child in the womb. Forty-nine years ago when that decision was made according to the transcripts at the time, the judges were looking at the first three months of pregnancy, not even considering that abortion would be performed after that. And sadly, we know what’s developed over these past 49 years.”
In his homily, the Bishop shared his memories of participating in the March for Life when he was a high school student led by his high school principal, Msgr. Philip Reilly, who inspired him to get involved in the pro-life movement. He also spoke about the U.S. Bishops’ pro-life initiative of “Walking with Moms in Need,” in which parishes and communities provide support to pregnant women by assisting them to find resources.
“I know my saddest moment in this short year and a half with you in this Diocese came a week ago on Thursday after our state Assembly and Senate passed this terrible law in the cover of darkness over a weekend. They introduced the bill on Friday and voted on it on Monday. Then this past Thursday, our governor signed that bill into law here that a life can be taken from the womb up until the moment of birth. How do they not see or why do they refuse to see? We have a responsibility through the gift of our faith to see Jesus in each of sisters and brothers, especially our sisters and brothers in need.”
Following Mass, a Holy Hour was held before the Blessed Sacrament led by the Bishop.
During the Holy Hour, Cheryl Riley, director of the Respect Life Office for the Archdiocese of Newark, spoke about the tragedy of abortion and its effects on those who have experienced an abortion. Riley is married with three children and two grandchildren. When she was 19 years old, and unmarried, she said she became pregnant and had an abortion. She said she suffered for years and 12 years after her abortion, she received healing at the Rachel’s Vineyard retreat sponsored by the Newark Archdiocese in 1997.
Riley recalled the moment her healing began. “I went to Mass and in the church bulletin there was a little blurb that said, ‘are you suffering from an abortion experience?’ I looked around to make sure I was in at Catholic Church because I could not believe the Catholic Church was offering healing for an abortion.”
She called the number and was connected to the Respect Life Office and she received the help she needed by a trained priest in post-abortion healing.
Riley said, “I went on the first Rachel Vineyard Retreat of the archdiocese. I went for healing. I let God heal me and asked my child to forgive me. And most of all, I was able to accept the healing that God wanted me to have.”
From that experience, she knew she had a story to tell. “Why isn’t anyone talking about this? Why isn’t any one talking about what a girl goes through once they leave the abortion clinic?”
She eventually was invited to work in the archdiocese’s Respect Life office and later became its director. In her testimony, she also talked about Mercy House, which the Respect Life office opened three years ago in the city of Newark, to support pregnant women and families. Since it opened, more than 2,000 people have been helped.
“I’ve been through a lot, but it has made me a stronger and a better person today,” she told those sitting in the pews. “Women choose abortion because sometimes their fear is greater than their faith and financial reasons are a huge a factor. I am happy to be here this morning and thank you for your continued support. Please keep me in your prayers as we continue God’s work.”
In his closing remarks, the Bishop said, “Thank you to Cheryl Riley for her beautiful testimony, and for inspiring us. Miracles happen, healing is possible. Let’s pray in our own way to put the Lord’s words into practice and witness and work on behalf of life.”