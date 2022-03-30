Bishop leads prayer for peace as Pope consecrates Ukraine and Russia

PATERSON With confidence in the Blessed Mother, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined in the global prayer at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here as Pope Francis consecrated Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord in Rome.
Hundreds filled the Cathedral at the bilingual noon Mass last Friday to mark the Solemnity and pray the consecration prayer written for the occasion at the end of Mass. Many more joined via livestream for the Mass and parishes across the Diocese celebrated Masses dedicated to the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
The statue of the Blessed Mother, which was displayed near the left of the altar, was from Our Lady of Fatima Church in Passaic. This title of Mary, Our Lady of Fatima, had a strong connection with the consecration. It was an act of consecration that she requested during her apparitions in Fatima in 1917. Around the statue were flower bouquets — a set of bouquets with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, and a set of bouquets with the colors of the Russia flag, white, blue, and red.
Concelebrating the Mass at the Cathedral were dozens of priests from the Diocese. Also joining were Father Andriy Dudekvych, pastor of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic, and Father Stepan Bilyk, pastor of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whippany, representing the Ukrainian community in the Diocese. They were welcomed by the congregation with an applause.
Bishop Sweeney said, “Today my sisters and brothers, we come together in prayer. We are truly united with the Church throughout the whole world and with our Holy Father, Pope Francis, who at this time in Rome is beginning a penance service that will conclude with the consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”
During the Mass, Marian hymns were sung to mark the act of consecration and the Solemnity.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney said, “We turn to Mary, our Blessed Mother, and her Immaculate Heart on this Feast of the Annunciation, the moment when Mary said ‘yes’ and the word became flesh. We do this trusting in her motherly care.”
The Bishop spoke about the importance of praying for all during this difficult time in the world.
“We need to be here and to be together and to be with our Holy Father praying for peace especially for peace in Ukraine and Russia. I think it says so much that our Holy Father is not only consecrating Ukraine and the people of Ukraine but also Russia and the people of Russia. We are all God’s children.”
The Bishop also encouraged all to pray for those who hurt others. “As Jesus teaches us, we pray even for our enemies, specifically for our enemies as hard as that can be. When we see violence and suffering and death, we need to pray for those who inflict that terrible pain and suffering. This is who Jesus calls us to do.”
Near the end of his homily, the Bishop spoke about the Blessed Mother and the act of consecration to her. “We stand today with Mary, our Blessed mother and her Immaculate Heart, who is pierced with the sword of sorrow. Once again, she is on the hill of Calvary because we are with Jesus. And Jesus is being crucified again in our sisters and brothers in Ukraine, those who have been killed and those who have suffered. But also those who have inspired us by their courage as they fight for their homeland. We must be together as God’s family with our Blessed Mother, with Jesus, and with our sisters and brothers in Ukraine.”
Following the distribution of Holy Communion, the Bishop led the prayer of consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary before an image of the Blessed Mother. The congregation recited the prayer with the Bishop.
Afterward, there was the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. At the end of Mass, Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the cathedral and diocesan vicar for special projects, invited all to stay for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, which took place at the cathedral until its evening Mass later that day.
During the past four weeks, the Diocese has shown an outpouring of support to the people of Ukraine following the Russia invasion of the country in late February. More than $200,000 has been given by the faithful of the Diocese to support the emergency work of Caritas International in the Ukraine and the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in its humanitarian fund to aid Ukrainians in this difficult time.
In his closing remarks, the Bishop told the congregation, “We came together in hope today, my sisters and brothers, and we thank each of you for being here today.”