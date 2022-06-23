Bishop leads procession for the Feast of Corpus Christi at Prospect Park church

PROSPECT PARK Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Church here June 19, where he was the principal celebrant of Mass marking the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. After the Mass, the Bishop led a procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of Prospect Park.
Throughout the Diocese and around the world, similar processions were held with the Eucharist to celebrate the feast. Churches in the Diocese were especially encouraged to host processions as the Diocese marks the Year of the Eucharist this year.