Bishop leads Rosary Rally procession in Pequannock to Holy Spirit Church

PEQUANNOCK Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney delivered the invocation for a “Coast to Coast” Rosary Rally for Our Nation held on the afternoon of Oct. 10. The event included his leading an outdoor rosary procession that started at the hall of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Navagh Council 5943 in Pequannock and concluded with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and rosary in Holy Spirit Church here. The N.J. Area Order of Malta sponsored the event.
During the rally, about 150 participants from around the area harnessed the power of the rosary by joining with faithful around the United States and the world to pray to the Blessed Mother for America. At the Knights’ hall, Bishop Sweeney led the group in prayer and talked about the importance of the rosary.
Participants walked in a procession, praying and singing, to Holy Spirit Church, where the Knights of Malta, carried in an image of the group’s patron, Our Lady of Philermos.
There they all took part in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and prayed the Glorious Mysteries of the rosary with the Bishop and local priests in attendance.