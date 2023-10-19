Bishop letter: World Mission Sunday

October 16, 2023
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
On October 22, we observe World Mission Sunday. With the Church universal, we stand in solidarity with all those who take up the mission of the Church to evangelize. In this annual worldwide Eucharistic Celebration, we pray for missionaries, and we actively support the missionary activity of the Church through our prayers and generosity.
Pope Francis chose “Hearts on fire, feet on the move” as this year’s Mission Sunday theme. The Holy Father invites us to kindle the fire of Christ’s love in our hearts and actively share the fire of God’s love with the world around us. Inspired by the Holy Spirit, we go forth bringing the Good News to all corners of the world.
Founded by French laywoman, Blessed Pauline Jaricot in 1822, the Society for the Propagation of the Faith is an essential source of support for the Church’s missionary work. In the United States, we benefited from these donations until 1908. The Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, was the last mission diocese that received payment subsidy this year. Now we have the grace to encourage others with our support.
The World Mission Sunday collection assists the Holy Father in meeting his Petrine obligation to build up the Church in over 1,100 dioceses and territories that are too young and/or too poor to sustain themselves.
World Mission Sunday funds the formation of seminarians and religious men and women, assists in the construction of schools and orphanages, and enables missionaries to build churches in remote places. Through our generosity, we help selfless missionaries sustain essential works to proclaim the Gospel and celebrate the Sacraments.
Your prayers are invaluable, and your financial support provides life-giving aid to our brothers and sisters in the world’s most vulnerable communities. With “hearts on fire and feet on the move,” we help the gospel come to life for so many on this Mission Sunday. Thank you. With every good wish, a promise of prayers, and commending you to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, I am