Bishop makes pastoral visit to Budd Lake parish

BUDD LAKE Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Jude Parish here where he marked the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time by celebrating the vigil Mass on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The history of St. Jude Parish began as early as 1914 when St. Michael Parish, Netcong, began the development of a summer mission in the Budd Lake section of Mount Olive Township. In 1946, a church was built on Mount Olive Road. Bishop Lawrence Casey advanced the mission to parish status in 1967. A new church was built in 1987.