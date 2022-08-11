Bishop makes pastoral visit to Shrine of St. Joseph in Stirling

STIRLING Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to the Shrine of St. Joseph here on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 11:45 a.m. Mass in Spanish in its main chapel.
St. Joseph Shrine is one of the many mission sites of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, also known as the Trinitarians — a Catholic order of priests and brothers, established by Father Thomas Judge. “The shrine is a sacred place where all are welcomed and equipped to live their faith in the world. Our mission is to preserve the faith among people who are spiritually abandoned and help foster a missionary spirit in the laity,” Father Judge said.