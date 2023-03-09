Bishop makes pastoral visits to Ss. Cyril & Methodius and St. Jude Parishes

Marking the feast of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Clifton Feb. 14. The history of the parish dates back to 1913 when Slovak Catholics in Clifton and Garfield organized a parish under Ss. Cyril & Methodius and purchased property on Ackerman Avenue in Clifton. Bishop John J. O’Connor assigned a pastor in 1914. In 1921 the parish was entrusted to the Franciscan Commissariat of the Holy Cross and in 1930 to the Slovak Franciscan Fathers of the Custody of the Holy Savior. A new church was built in 1923. The present church was built in 1956. Administration of the parish reverted to the diocese in 1995 when the Franciscans left. The parish, which now also serves the growing Hispanic community in the area, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2013.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Jude RC Church of Hopatcong on Feb. 19 to mark the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.