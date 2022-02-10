Bishop marks the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in St. Mary Parish in Passaic

PASSAIC Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney marked the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord Feb. 2 in St. Mary Assumption Church here as the principal celebrant of Mass in Spanish. The feast is also known as Candlemas and it is a traditional feast day in Mexico known as Dia de la Candelaria. At the Mass, families brought Child Jesus statues from their homes to be blessed by the Bishop. Father Jorge Rodriguez, pastor, concelebrated the Mass with the Bishop. The feast day celebrates an early episode in Jesus’ life with his presentation as an infant at the temple in Jerusalem. The feast is celebrated 40 days after Christmas.