Bishop names new director for the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women

PASSAIC Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney has named Cecile Pagliarulo to serve as the new director of the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women (PNCW) here. Many in the Paterson Diocese may recognize Pagliarulo’s name. For 17 years, she has worked as a reporter for The Beacon. Pagliarulo is set to begin in her new role on July 25.
Pagliarulo said she was inspired by the center’s mission of strengthening immigrant women in the inner city as the reason she applied for the position as the director of the center. The center was created in 2013 through a collaboration of religious communities in the Diocese. It is currently located in the former convent of St. Stephen Magyar Church on Third Street in the city. Passaic was chosen for this unique ministry due to its high poverty rate and large immigrant population.
“In a way, it is bittersweet to announce that I will be leaving my full-time position as a reporter for The Beacon to start this new chapter in my life,” said Pagliarulo, “However, I will continue to do God’s work and work for the Church of Paterson leading this dynamic ministry that serves women living in the inner-city. I have a close connection to this community. My mother, who passed away in 2020, was an immigrant who settled in the city of Passaic. I do this work in her memory.”
The center features many enrichment programs based on the needs or interests of the women. These include English as a Second Language classes, quilting, sewing, and gardening. Currently there is also a community garden, which allows women to bring home fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs for their families. Pagliarulo hopes to learn more about the women’s needs and what other ways to expand the programs.
Born and raised in Passaic, Pagliarulo was graduated from Passaic High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. While she lives in Clifton, for her entire life she worshipped at St. Anthony Parish here — where she was baptized, received her First Communion and Confirmation, and married her husband, Carmine. Her daughter, Adriana, was also baptized at the parish.
“I attended art school, which allowed me to find my voice and have that voice heard in the stories I wrote or the photos and videos I created,” said Pagliarulo. “I fully intend on using those talents to further push the mission of the center and let it be seen and known.”
Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor/delegate for religious, said, “After an intensive search for the new director of the Neighborhood Center, we realized that the answer to our prayers was within our own diocese. Cecile Pagliarulo who served with The Beacon for the past 17 years and works with our priests, religious, parishioners and above all, the diocese so well, it was evident that she was ‘the one.’ Four members of the Board from the Center, along with myself, interviewed qualified candidates over a period of time. Ultimately, everyone felt that Cecile was the right fit for the Neighborhood Center. Thank you, Cecile for your “yes!” The Beacon will not fully lose Cecile, as she will continue covering major events as she previously did. We continue to keep Cecile in our prayers as she assumes her position at the Neighborhood Center.”
With the U.S. Bishops dedicated to supporting young mothers through the Walking with Moms in Need initiative, most especially following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, Pagliarulo said, “There’s a huge rally to support women in today’s world. However, the secular world sees supporting women differently by telling a very toxic narrative, which actually harms women. It is empty and without faith and respect to family at times. To me, the brokenness of the world simply comes from broken families. A center like this strives to build strong families too. Whether they are a mother, a sister, a daughter or simply a friend, I hope to empower these women.”
Sister of Christian Charity Ann Marie Paul is founding director of the center and held that post until 2020. She was then called to serve her order as its provincial councilor at the motherhouse in Mendham. Pagliarulo is grateful for the work of Sister Ann Marie in bringing the center to where it is today. She is looking forward to Franciscan Sister Elaine Maguire and Sister of Christian Charity Gerardine Tantsits, who both serve at the center as well as the center’s advisory board.
With the rise of social media and its presence in the Diocese, Pagliarulo has also been a part of the Diocese’s social media team and will continue to serve the Diocese in this area. She has assisted the Bishop with his Instagram account @bishopkevinsweeney since its creation. “While I’ll be leaving the Beacon full-time, I still expect to cover major events in the Diocese,” said Pagliarulo.
As the “public face” of the ministry, Pagliarulo welcomes parishes, youth ministries, Knights of Columbus councils, Columbiette councils and other organizations to contact her to speak on behalf of the center at a parish event like a Communion breakfast, conference or workshop. She will also work with collaborators who volunteer their time to support the women as well as benefactors to financially support the center is emerging needs.
“For 20 years I have also been a catechist and have volunteered with the youth ministry program at my parish of St. Anthony’s. It has been exciting to speak to the youth about my faith in the hope that I could change their lives for the better. It is challenging because they are teens, but in the end, you come to find out they just want to be loved and to love Jesus,” Pagliarulo said,
“I look forward to going on the road to speak with the people of the Diocese about the Passaic Neighborhood Center. I am filled with passion for this mission and I hope I can inspire others to feel the same way,” she said.
Information: email Cecile Pagliarulo at cecile@patersondiocese.org (after July 25) or contact the center at (973) 470-0844.