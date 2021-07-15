Bishop ordains 7 men to transitional diaconate; final step before priesthood

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney ordained seven diocesan seminarians to the transitional diaconate on July 10, during a Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here — their final step before being called to be ordained as priests of the Diocese in 2022. He urged the Church of Paterson’s newest deacons, “Never allow yourself to be turned away from the hope offered by the Gospel.”
During the Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon, steeped in the rich traditions of the early Church, Bishop Sweeney ordained the following men to the diaconate: Stephen Anthony Delia Jr. and Wade Trainor, both from Sussex County; Emerson Roi Peña Francisco and Vic Karjohn Rouie Reyes Leviste, both of the Philippines; Diego F. Monsalve Garcia of Colombia; Angel Jose Torres Mina of Ecuador; and Jose Miguel Zuniga Gutierrez of Mexico.
“Now you are not only to be hearers of the Gospel, but also its ministers. You are ministers of Jesus Christ. Go about your duties in such a way that people will recognize you as disciples of him — the one, who came not to be served, but to serve. Do the will of God from the heart. Serve the people in love and joy as you would the Lord,” Bishop Sweeney told the deacon candidates and congregation in his homily, delivered in both English and Spanish, during the Mass in St. John’s. “Never allow yourself to be turned away from the hope offered by the Gospel. Jesus promised that he would always be with us. The Holy Spirit and the teachings of the Church will guide you,” he told them.
The cathedral — the Mother Church of the Diocese — was filled with well-wishers — family, friends, priests, and religious of the Diocese, members of the parishes where the transitional deacons have served, and the faithful of the diocese — thanks to the end of state restrictions on gatherings imposed during the pandemic. Many of those priests in attendance concelebrated the liturgy with the Bishop, who presided and was the homilist. Family and friends of deacons from the Philippines, Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia, who were unable to attended, joined the Mass via livestreaming from the Diocese’s website.
“Grant, we pray, that these your servants, whom you graciously choose today for the Office of Deacon, may be effective in action, gentle in ministry, and constant in prayer,” said Bishop Sweeney, petitioning the Lord, during the Mass.
Also in his homily, Bishop Sweeney listed a deacon’s responsibilities: to proclaim the Gospel, to dispense the Eucharist, to give instruction in Holy Doctrine, to prepare for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and to preside over or assist with baptisms, marriages, funerals, and public prayer. A deacon also carries out acts of charity in the name of the Bishop or pastor, he said.
At the beginning of ordination rite, Father Ed Rama, diocesan vocations director, asked Bishop Sweeney to ordain the candidates for deacon. Then, the Bishop asked about their worthiness. Father Rama replied, “After inquiry among the Christian people and upon the recommendation of those responsible, I testify that they have been found worthy.” After accepting them, the Bishop asked for the approval of the assembly, which it enthusiastically granted with its applause.
Then, each candidate stood before Bishop Sweeney, who questioned him on the Office of Deacon. Each candidate declared his intention to be ordained to the diaconate and to fulfill its duties. They each knelt before the Bishop and placed their hands between his, promising obedience and respect to him and to his successors.
The candidates then prostrated themselves before the altar, symbolizing their humility and dependence on God’s grace. The Bishop invited the assembly to join in praying the Litany of the Saints to ask God to bless the candidates.
In keeping with the practice of the Apostolic Church, Bishop Sweeney laid hands on the head of each candidate to signify the conferral of the Holy Spirit and the commission to service. He asked God to dedicate these men to the service of the Church and to renew the spirit of holiness within them. Then Bishop Sweeney invited selected priests to help the deacons put on their stole and dalmatic before he handed the Book of the Gospels to each of the candidates.
“Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach,” Bishop Sweeney told the new deacons. Afterward, he and the other deacons in attendance gave the newly ordained a fraternal sign of peace, welcoming them into the Order of Deacon.
In his closing remarks, Bishop Sweeney thanked those people who have supported and encouraged these newest deacons, including family, friends, priests, their seminary communities, where they still have another year of study ahead of them, and parishes, where they have served.
Before his ordination, Rev. Mr. Francisco admitted to having a “mixture of feelings — what’s going to happen to me after ordination and what does the Lord have planned for me?
“Whatever it is, I will do his will,” said Rev. Mr. Francisco, who arranged his schedule this summer to include performing his first baptism, during his upcoming visit to his native Philippines: that of his 2-year-old niece. “The Sacrament I look forward most to performing is Baptism. Through it, I will be welcoming new souls into the Church and offering them up to the Lord. I will be snatching them from the darkness and bringing them into the light of the Lord,” he said.
Another new transitional deacon, who is also Filipino, Rev. Mr. Leviste reported having a “dominant feeling — that of being excited and grateful, feeling loved by the Lord.
“I tremble at this mystery [of vocation to the priesthood] that lies before me but I find consolation in my prayer life, understanding that this is what I’ve been preparing for,” Rev. Mr. Leviste said. “As a deacon, I want a deeper involvement in the sacramental life of the Church through baptisms, marriages, and proclaiming the Gospel, and preaching at Mass, where I can apply my theological training,” he said.