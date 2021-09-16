Bishop participates with local clergy to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

CHATHAM The 9/11 Memorial Foundation of Chatham hosted a ceremony to honor the members of its community who died in the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and local clergy participated in the event that began with a walking procession at the Chatham Train Station where commuters, including those on the fateful day in 2001, take the train to travel to their jobs in New York City. The processions then continued to Reasoner Park. The final stop for the event was at Memorial Park for the main remembrance ceremony. Bishop Sweeney was one of the clergy members who offered remarks.