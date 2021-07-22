Bishop presides at feast day Mass for Our Lady of Mount Carmel at National Shrine

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. On the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on July 16, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was main celebrant of Mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel here. The shrine is operated by the Carmelite Friars of the St. Elias Province. It is located 20 miles north from the Paterson Diocese in New York state.
In welcoming those in attendance, the Bishop said, “What a joy and privilege it is to be at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel to celebrate the beautiful feast day of our Blessed Mother under the title of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. As still a new bishop, just a little over a year, as the Bishop of Paterson, giving thanks to God for the gifts and blessings of every day, each of us in our own lives and our own vocations, we strive to follow the example of Mary our Blessed Mother and say ‘yes’ to God’s will to be close to Jesus and bring others to Jesus.”
During the Mass, the Rite of Blessing and Enrollment was held and all in attendance at the Mass received a Brown Scapular. St. Simon Stock, a Carmelite, is associated with being given the Brown Scapular by the Blessed Mother during the 14th century.
In his homily, the Bishop said, “On this feast, the readings from the Carmelite lectionary for the feast day, can help us to spiritually follow our Blessed Mother and to ascend together with the whole Church today to Mount Carmel.”
The Bishop recalled his many memories with Carmelite religious and learning about the Carmelite saints in his homily. He shared one story about Msgr. Vincent Keane, who served as rector of Cathedral Prep, which Bishop Sweeney attended. “Msgr. Vincent Keane had this tremendous devotion to the Little Flower, St. Therese. He would speak to us seminarians in her words — her ‘little way’ to do little things with great love. In a personal way, I was a sophomore or junior in the college seminary and I wasn’t what you would call a morning person. In the seminary, you had to get to Mass or morning prayer on time. I didn’t always accomplish that goal. Msgr. Keane said, ‘You have to get up on time to go to Mass or prayer.’ He told me, ‘Before you go to bed say a prayer to the Little Flower that she helps you get up in the morning.’ ”
The Bishop ended his homily by saying, “Today we follow in the footsteps of our Blessed Mother and come to celebrate this beautiful feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel here at the national shrine. Together, we pray and listen to the words of Jesus from the Cross, ‘Behold your Mother,’ and together we say, ‘Draw us after you, Virgin Mary, so we should follow in your footsteps.’ ”
Following the Mass, a procession was held on the grounds of the shrine with a crowning of an image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Carmelite Father Mario Esposito, prior provincial, thanked the Bishop for celebrating the Mass and noted that many people visit the shrine from the Paterson Diocese. At the end of Mass, he said, “Today as we are enrolled in the Scapular, we once again receive the pledge of Mary’s protection and the reminder that it is up to us to live her virtues and try our best in following her to follow her Son.”