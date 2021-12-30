Bishop presides at Simbang Gabi novena Masses in Passaic, Clifton churches

CLIFTON From Dec. 15 to 23, Filipinos from around the Diocese came together to mark Simbang Gabi, a nine-day novena before Christmas. It originated in the Philippines. Masses were held in churches throughout the Diocese during the duration of the novena. The Diocesan Commission of Catholic Filipino Ministries coordinated the diocesan-wide inter-parish Simbang Gabi.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the principal celebrant of Masses at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Passaic Dec. 20, which was one of the first parishes in the Diocese to celebrate Simbang Gabi more than 30 years ago, and at St. Philip the Apostle Church here Dec. 23, which was the location of the diocesan-wide celebration on the last day.