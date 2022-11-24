Bishop, priest, sister share how God called them to their vocation

A history major in college, Father John Calabro didn’t like one career option after graduation: teaching. He laughs when he considers his life today: as a diocesan priest, serving as chaplain and a teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta.
“God works in mysterious ways,” said Father Calabro, ordained a diocesan priest in 2019 — different from his previous life plans of a career and marriage. He spoke as part of a vocations talk and discussion with young adults on Nov. 9 at the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. He told them, “God is with you on the journey. Trust that he will lead you and build you up.”
Father Calabro was invited to speak at “A Bishop, a Priest and a Nun Walk into a Pub: A Heart to Heart with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Friends.” The bishop also invited Sister of Christian Charity Maria Angeline Weiss, vocations director of her religious community in Mendham. They all told their own vocation stories and encouraged the young people to listen to — and follow — God’s will in single, married, priestly, or religious life.
“Be open to whatever God is asking of you. He will bring you to the cross, but if you are willing to know and do his will, you will know his joy and peace,” Bishop Sweeney said. He urged the young adults to seek out a supportive faith community and spiritual direction with “someone living a life of prayer you can share yourself with and open yourself to.”
The Oak Room in St. Paul’s had the cozy atmosphere of a pub with dimmed lights and candles in the fireplace. Young adults of the diocese and beyond crowded around the speakers to listen. Then, a few of them asked the three of them questions, bringing them into a conversation about the meaning of life — at a time they are discerning their vocations. Held during National Vocations Awareness Week, the event was preceded that night by adoration and an opportunity for confession.
As a high-school freshman, Sister Maria Angeline first thought of religious life, watching a video about it. Then, she had a Sister of Christian Charity as a teacher, giving her a yearning for “the peace and joy she had.”
After high school, Sister Maria Angeline entered the Sisters of Christian Charity after prayer, visits to their motherhouse, and with her mother’s encouragement. Before making her final vows, she went on a 30-day retreat, where — after some struggles in her life — she committed to religious life.
“When I felt free to tell God, ‘no,’ I then felt free to tell him, ‘yes.’” Sister Maria Angeline said.
When he was a boy, Bishop Sweeney dreamt of playing for the N.Y. Yankees but, over time, realized God had other plans. On the suggestion of a nun in grade school, he started thinking about priesthood and attended a high school for boys in discernment.
“After four years of seminary, there was a moment when I said, ‘Lord, if this is what you want, then I’ll do it,’” said Bishop Sweeney, who was ordained a priest for his home diocese of Brooklyn in 1997 and served for six years as its vocations director.
In his talk, Father Calabro said he became a Catholic leader junior and senior year at this Catholic high school. After college, he hiked the Camino de Santiago, known in English as the “Way of St. James” in Spain. He conversed with a priest, who noticed that he talked about dating but kept coming back to talk of the seminary. Then, one day at Mass, he “gave in” to God.
After the talks, young people asked questions about the speakers’ vocations, such as “Did you have any fear?” and “Can you ever really know?” Bishop Sweeney replied, “You can know. Jesus said, ‘Ask, and you will receive.’”
One questioner was Greg Lobo, 24, of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Bernardsville. He is unsure if God is calling him to priesthood or married life.
“God is telling me, ‘Not yet. Pray more.’ When I’m discerning, I will be completely open. Thy will be done,” Lobo said.