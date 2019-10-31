Bishop Rodimer’s gravestone blessed

PATERSON A blessing ceremony for the gravestone of Bishop Frank J. Rodimer, the sixth bishop of the Diocese, was held in Calvary Cemetery, the diocesan cemetery, here on Oct. 25. The date of the ceremony would have been Bishop Rodimer’s 92nd birthday. Bishop Rodimer died last Dec. 6. He served the Paterson Diocese as its bishop for 26 years and was a priest for 67 years.
Bishop Serratelli led the blessing, assisted by several priests of the Diocese, including Father Peter VB Wells, director of the diocesan cemetery office and pastor of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and Holy Cross Parish, both in Wayne. Also attending were family and friends of Bishop Rodimer. Bishop Rodimer is buried alongside Bishop James Navagh, the fourth Bishop of the Diocese of Paterson and Bishop Lawrence Casey, the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Paterson.