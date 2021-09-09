Bishop sends support, Catholic Charities assists families in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

PATERSON As Hurricane Ida swept through the state, many in the Diocese were affected due to the heavy rainfall, which caused massive flooding in many areas of Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.
Recording-breaking rain on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the area left many homeless or temporarily homeless as the water flooded homes.
To support those affected by Hurricane Ida, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney said, “While we know that, as disciples, we must always be ready to share in the mystery of the Lord’s Cross, the experience of natural disasters can truly test our faith. We pray especially in these days for all those impacted by Hurricane Ida, from those in Louisiana to those in our own communities. We pray for the repose of the souls of those who died and for the consolation of their families. We pray in thanksgiving for our first responders and all involved in the rescue and recovery efforts. We pray and pledge our support to those who lost their homes and we thank all those who have made and will make donations to help those who are in need. We pray the intercession of our Blessed Mother, St. Joseph and all the angels and saints.”
Diocesan Catholic Charities has already assisted more than 30 families who were displaced by flooding. The agency is working alongside American Red Cross to aid those who were affected.
If anyone is displaced within Sussex, Morris and Passaic counties and in need of food, clothing or rental/housing assistance, Catholic Charities can be reached at info@ccpaterson.org. Those wishing to assist those in need can also reach Catholic Charities at the same address.
Additionally, until Friday, Sept. 17, if anyone needs assistance due to damage from Hurricane Ida in need of property clean up can contact the Hurricane Ida Home Cleanup Hotline. The organization will connect those in need with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with cut fallen trees, drywall, flooring and appliance removal, tarping roofs and mold mitigation. All services are free but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming demand. The hotline number is 1-844-965-1386.
Pope Francis prayed Sunday, Sept. 5 during his weekly Angelus for the victims of Hurricane Ida, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people in the United States. Most of those deaths were in the New Jersey and New York area.
“I assure you of my prayers for the people of the United States of America hit by a strong hurricane in recent days,” Pope Francis said after his Angelus address on Sept. 5, “May the Lord welcome the souls of the dead and support those who suffer from this calamity.”