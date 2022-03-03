Bishop Sweeney administers Sacrament of Confirmation during pastoral visit to Paterson parish

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Pompei (OLP) Church here Feb. 27 where he celebrated Mass marking the Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the visit, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.
OLP’s history began when St. Michael Parish in Paterson was charged with the responsibility to establish an Italian national parish in the Stony Road section of the city. The church on Caldwell Avenue was opened in 1916. A new church was built in 1963.