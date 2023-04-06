Bishop Sweeney celebrates Mass at Morris County Jail

For the second consecutive year, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney helped extend Christ’s love and hope to the inmates in the Morris County Correctional Facility on March 29 in Morristown. In his homily for that morning’s Mass, he reminded the inmates that Jesus identifies with — and can help ease — their suffering.
Bishop Sweeney went to the county jail to say 9 a.m. Mass in one of the facility’s unused housing pods. Attending were male and female inmates and jail administrators and staff, including Morris County Sheriff James Gannon.
There was a stark contrast between the beige uniforms of the inmates and the red and purple vestments of the priests. Together they celebrated Palm Sunday Mass and relived the Passion of Jesus together.
Concelebrating the Mass were two priests who take turns serving weekly Mass in the jail. They are Father Owen Moran, pastor of St. Luke Parish in the Long Valley neighborhood of Washington Township, and Father Alex Nevitt, parochial vicar of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township.
Father Moran has been a regular visitor to the facility for the past 25 years. He was named chaplain of the jail for the diocese by the bishop.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney picked up the crucifix. He reminded the congregation that “everything you are suffering, Jesus already suffered — and more,” recalled Christine Myers, part of a team that provides a weekly pastoral ministry to inmates.
“Bishop Sweeney spoke from the heart. He was authentic and relatable,” said Myers of Assumption Parish in Morristown. She also is co-chair of the New Jersey Area of the Order of Malta.
In an Instagram post after, Bishop Sweeney thanked jail staff and administration for their “warm welcome and for all they do to serve our community.”
He gave gratitude to Father Moran, who also serves as chaplain of the New Jersey Area of the Order of Malta; Father Nevitt; and the team’s volunteers, mentioning that they celebrate the sacraments and offer pastoral care to the community throughout the year. The team brings Mass to the Morris County jail every Wednesday.
On his weekly podcast, Beyond The Beacon, Bishop Sweeney called the jail visit “a powerful experience.”
“They [the inmates] are there for different reasons,” he said. “Yes, there are times when people need to suffer the consequences of their bad choices. But we all have to keep each other in our prayers because we are all sisters and brothers [of God],” Bishop Sweeney said. “It could be the moment when they turn things around.”
Bishop Sweeney said Jesus “identifies himself with those in jail.” He quoted Mt 25: 35–36: “I was hungry, and you gave me food … sick, and you cared for me and in prison, and you visited me.”
The team’s weekly visits also include opportunities for confession with the celebrating priest. Bible study is available for male inmates and will soon be offered to women. During its visits, the team listens to the inmates’ difficult stories.
“They are grateful that we are there to help them, not to judge them. If you treat them with compassion, they will respond with compassion,” Father Moran said. “In this ministry, we help many of the inmates become open to a relationship with God, which changes their lives. Then see them minister to each other as they grow in their relationship with Christ.”
Myers said, “It’s a blessing to listen to people who are having a hard time. We tell the inmates that it’s part of their sanctification — part of God’s plan for them. It’s wonderful to see them begin to take on hope — to learn about God and share his love — and make progress.”