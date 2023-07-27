Bishop Sweeney celebrates Mass at Wayne parish

The faith community of Holy Cross Parish in the Mountain View neighborhood of Wayne on July 16 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who presided over 10 a.m. Mass, during a pastoral visit.
The history of Holy Cross Parish began in 1905 when the Franciscans from Paterson began offering Masses in the Mountain View neighborhood of Wayne. In 1925, a home was purchased on Route 23 and renovated as a mission chapel. The present church was built in 1934 and the friars continued to serve the mission until 1945 when Bishop Thomas McLaughlin erected Holy Cross, the mother church of Wayne, as a parish under diocesan clergy.