Bishop Sweeney celebrates Mass in Spanish and Portuguese at Madison parish

MADISON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Vincent Martyr Parish here Nov. 13 to celebrate a Mass in both Spanish and Portuguese for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, the Bishop, who is also fluent in Spanish, delivered the homily in Spanish and English and blessed the flags of origin of parishioners that represented their home countries.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney were: Msgr George Hundt, St. Vincent’s pastor; Father Jader Avila, parochial vicar; and Father Jesus Peralta, pastor of St. Brendan and St. George Parish in Clifton.