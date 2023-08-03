Bishop Sweeney celebrates Mass with Sussex County Hispanic Mission and Diocesan Emaús fellowship

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined with the Sussex County Hispanic Mission and the La Hermandad de Emaús fellowship — the diocese’s reconstituted ministry to Hispanics — for a “historic day” on July 23, when he officially welcomed them at an outdoor Mass he celebrated in Spanish at Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish in Branchville. It was part of a faith-filled family event, which included a traditional rosary procession by the Salesian Sisters and Cooperators, a barbeque/picnic, and a soccer tournament to celebrate as the Church of Paterson in Sussex County.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney were Father Yohan Serrano, diocesan spiritual director of La Hermandad de Emaús and chaplain of the Hispanic population of Sussex County; Father Duberney Villamizar, diocesan vicar for Hispanic Affairs and pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown; Father Philip-Michael Tangorra, OLQP pastor and an advocate in the diocesan Tribunal; and Father Renan Portillo Rivera, a visiting priest from Honduras. Assisting was Rev. Mr. Sebastián Muñoz Chavarría, a transitional deacon who anticipates being ordained a priest next year. The more than 600 faithful, who attended, included Hispanic Catholics visiting from outside the diocese.
On social media, Bishop Sweeney thanked Father Yohan and his team of volunteers who organized the event, Father Duberney for his support, and Father Tangorra and OLQP for hosting.
“We had a beautiful day. Gracias a todos [Thank you all]. Thanks, everyone, for such a wonderful day,” Bishop Sweeney said.
During the July 23 event, Bishop Sweeney officially welcomed members of the groups of Hermandad de Emaús [Fellowship of Emmaus] in the individual parishes across the diocese and Father Serrano as their spiritual director. The mission team will be operating from Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Sparta under the leadership of Father Yohan Serrano. Part of a worldwide movement, Hermandad de Emaús has become the diocese’s reconstituted ministry to Hispanics that has been serving as a lay tool of evangelization since 1978 in Miami, Fla., and various countries.
La Hermandad de Emaús meets twice a month in small groups in every parish in the diocese and offers spiritual activities for the larger population, such as retreats. The mission seeks to help bring members to a personal encounter with Jesus and motivate them to get involved in the Church, become filled with a spirit of service, and commit to an ongoing process of conversion, formation, and transformation into missionary disciples.
“The mission is about men, women, and families working together to get more in touch with Jesus and to support each other in times of need,” said Father Serrano, who called the July 23 family celebration a “historic day” when the various Hermandad de Emaús groups were formally introduced to Bishop Sweeney. “This was the first step to build a stronger mission for Hispanics in the diocese.”
During the 11:30 a.m. Mass outside on the grounds of OLQP, Bishop Sweeney blessed a crucifix that was used in the rosary procession after the liturgy. Men from Sussex County carried a six-foot-tall statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Sussex County Hispanic Mission, around the lake at the Branchville parish, accompanied by Marian music. Also, around the lake, five altars were set up so participants could pray the Glorious Mysteries of the rosary, ending with Mary’s Crowning.
Father Tangorra called the July 23 family event “amazing” and “a success.”
“It was a pleasure for Our Lady Queen of Peace to host this beautiful event for such wonderful people. We will continue to support the growth of the Hispanic Ministry,” OLQP posted on social media.