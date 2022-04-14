Bishop Sweeney celebrates Palm Sunday Mass at Morris County Correctional Facility

MORRISTOWN Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Palm Sunday Mass at the Morris County Correctional Facility here April 6. He concelebrated the Mass with Father Owen Moran, pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish in Long Valley and the Order of Malta’s prison ministry chaplain; and Father Alex Nevitt, parochial vicar of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in Cedar Knolls.
Before the Mass, breakfast and conversation with the Bishop took place with officers and staff members of the facility. Then the Bishop celebrated Mass with the male inmates followed by Mass with the female inmates. The Bishop’s homily emphasized the Lord’s personal love for everyone, evidenced by his sacrifice on the Cross. Bishop Sweeney also spoke about forgiveness and the Lord’s mercy.
Father Moran said, “The inmates were so thrilled that Bishop took the time out of his busy schedule to care for them. This Corporal Work of Mercy truly reflects our Bishop’s loving concern for all in our Diocese, be they Catholic or not. It is an honor and privilege to be the chaplain and I know that many inmates feel unworthy and unloved in their personal life. The confessions, the Masses, and the pastoral care we give to them truly is God’s gift, helping them to remember that they have dignity, self-worth, that they are loved.”