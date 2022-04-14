Bishop Sweeney celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in Cathedral

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney served as the main celebrant and homilist at Mass on Palm Sunday April 10 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week, commemorates the day Jesus entered into Jerusalem as Savior and King. As Jesus rode a donkey into the town a large crowd gathered and laid palm branches and their cloaks across the road, giving Jesus royal treatment. The people shouted “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!” The congregation receives and holds blessed palm branches to mark the observance.