Bishop Sweeney confirms 20 at Passaic parish

The faith community of St. Joseph Parish in Passaic on Feb. 11 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated the 5 p.m. Mass. He administered the sacrament of confirmation for 20 young people.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney were Father Dariusz Kaminski, pastor, and Father Adam Wasowski, parochial vicar. Assisting was Deacon Brian Gusciora.
At the liturgy, Izabela Bacza, owner of Van Tassel Funeral Home in Bloomfield, presented gifts to the following winners of a pro-life essay contest: Olivia Bagares, first place; Mateusz Handzelek, second place; Karolina Kuczewsk, third place; and Jan Kulig and Nicole Tyrpak, both honorable mention.