Bishop Sweeney confirms 67 youths during two Masses at Morristown parish

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on Saturday, April 15, visited Assumption Parish in Morristown, where he administered the sacrament of confirmation to 67 young people during two Masses at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. He served as the main celebrant and homilist of the two liturgies.
Concelebrating the Mass in English with Bishop Sweeney were Msgr. John Hart, Assumption’s pastor, director of diocesan clergy personnel and chair of the diocesan Presbyteral Council, and Father Lukasz Wnuk, parochial vicar. Father John Brandi, who resides at the priests’ retirement facility at Nazareth Village in Chester, concelebrated the second Mass with the bishop and the other two Assumption priests.