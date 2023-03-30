Bishop Sweeney helps celebrate March for Meals in Franklin

The Partnership for Social Services in Franklin, part of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson, welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on March 21 to commemorate March for Meals.
Each year, March for Meals celebrates the day in 1972 when a national nutrition program for seniors was added to the Older Americans Act. This legislation supported the rapid growth of the Meals on Wheels network, that now collectively serves 2.8 million seniors each year. Each day, the Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to homebound seniors in Sussex County.
That day, Bishop Sweeney was part of a ceremony with partnership staff, volunteers, and local officials to support “the great ministry that happens every day,” Bishop Sweeney posted on social media.
During his visit, Bishop Sweeney also went out with Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver a meal to the door of a local person. He also listened to the testimony of many of the volunteers.
On his podcast last week, Bishop Sweeney said the partnership’s involvement with the program is “a good example of how Church and government can work together in providing services.” He also praised the volunteers for “giving of their time and talent” and for showing one of the many “great ways to practice our faith by helping our brothers and sisters.”