Bishop Sweeney honored at Diocese of Brooklyn’s golf classic

MANHASSET, N.Y. It was a great day to golf and give back to those who gave their all while working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic — local hospital and nursing home chaplains.
The 26th Annual Bishop DiMarzio Golf Classic, held July 22 at North Hills Country Club in Manhasset, L.I., raised money to support the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Hospital and Healthcare Chaplaincy Program. The diocesan program provides two dozen chaplains to hospitals and nursing homes located throughout Brooklyn and Queens.
“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, our 24 chaplains were on the frontlines ministering to the sick and the dying at an unprecedented level,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who attended the outing and presented this year’s $100,000 check to the Hospital and Healthcare Chaplaincy Program. “We owe them our sincerest gratitude and should keep them in our prayers as they continue their ministry.”
This year’s event also honored Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who was named the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Paterson last April 15 by Pope Francis and was ordained and installed as Paterson’s bishop last July 1. Bishop Sweeney previously served as a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn for more than 20 years, including at St. Michael’s in Sunset Park, St. Nicholas of Tolentine in Jamaica, and Our Lady of Sorrows in Corona.
“Then-Father Kevin Sweeney served our diocese with a strong devotion to sharing the good news with our faithful parishioners and worked to help those answer their calling as vocations director,” Bishop DiMarzio remarked. “This outing was a chance for the Diocese of Brooklyn to celebrate his elevation to Bishop, and thank Bishop Sweeney for his service to the people of Brooklyn and Queens.”
Bishop Sweeney said he was touched to have been chosen as this year’s honoree, but was also overwhelmed by all the love and support that was present on the green.
“I had my three families there — my own family, the family from the Diocese of Brooklyn, and my new family with the priests of the Diocese of Paterson — participating in the golf outing,” Bishop Sweeney said, “which really made it quite a day for me.”
He continued, “I really feel at home here in Paterson now, but Brooklyn and Queens will always be a part of my heart and my life.”
One hundred and forty-four golf enthusiasts also hit the links at the country club and 280 people attended the annual dinner.
Since 1995, the Golf Classic has raised more than $1.5 million for charities that support the mission of the Catholic Church, both locally and globally.