Bishop Sweeney leads jubilee celebration for religious

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney congratulated 58 religious sisters and priests marking milestone anniversaries in consecrated life, thanking them for their service to the diocese and Church at the annual diocesan Jubilee Mass for Religious on April 22 at St. Ann Church in Parsippany. Concelebrating the Mass were many priests. The office of Salesian Sister Theresa Lee, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, organized the liturgy.
During the Mass, Bishop Sweeney led the jubilarians in renewing their commitment as religious “to follow Christ in chastity, poverty, and obedience.” Toward the end of the Mass, Kerry Timony, administrative assistant to the vice chancellor and chancellor/delegate to religious, read out the names of the jubilarians while Sister Lee helped the bishop hand out anniversary certificates to the jubilarians. After Mass, worshippers walked to St. Ann’s parish hall for a reception.