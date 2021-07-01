PATERSON Today, July 1, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney marks the one-year anniversary of his episcopal ordination and installation as the eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Paterson, which took place in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
It was a historic first year for the Bishop. It began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic with a press conference that took place virtually via Zoom on April 15 when the announcement was made that Pope Francis had chosen then-Father Kevin Sweeney, a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., as the new Bishop of Paterson.
Because the pandemic resulted in postponement of many liturgical events, in his first year Bishop Sweeney celebrated two Chrism Masses and ordained two classes of priests. For many other celebrations, it was a year of marking first milestones.
Looking back at his first year, the Bishop told The Beacon, “There are many experiences and memories that will cause me to smile. Each day, I feel more and more at home and I am very grateful for the warm welcome that I have received from the diocesan family of the Paterson Diocese.”
During the past year, the Bishop has met countless faithful from each of the three counties of the Diocese — Passaic, Morris and Sussex — at its parishes, elementary and high schools, Catholic Charities agencies and many ministries.
He said he has witnessed Jesus’ love in action. “The people of the Diocese are very generous and enthusiastic about their faith and the Church, whether it be the Church, the Diocese or their particular parish. I have been inspired and encouraged by the vibrancy of the diocesan Church, especially the unity in diversity, whether that diversity be cultural, linguistic, generational or in the wonderful variety of gifts and ministries.”
The Bishop especially noted the religious orders serving in the Diocese, saying, “The presence of so many religious orders, women and men in consecrated life, collaborating with diocese, parishes and other leaders is clearly evidence of a strong foundation, built on many decades of service.”
Before coming to serve as Bishop of Paterson, Bishop Sweeney served as pastor of St. Michael Parish in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Coming to the Diocese, which has different geographical regions, the Bishop said, “The suburban and rural sections have taken a little ‘getting used to’ but I am feeling more and more comfortable about the geographic diversity as well.”
On the side of history in the life of the Church, the Year of St. Joseph began during the Bishop’s first year, which is certainly an event that the Bishop will remember when he looks back years from now at his first year as Bishop. “The gift of the Year of St. Joseph will be one of my fondest memories — realizing that it’s not over yet. Pope Francis kind of ‘surprised’ us with the announcement on Dec. 8 that a year of St. Joseph would begin that same day. This is something that I think I will always remember. Also, the enthusiasm in the Diocese from leaders, parishes, parishioners and others was an affirmation that we are in a time when we need to ‘Go to Joseph,’ get to know him better, strive to follow his example and ask for his intercession,” he said.
One of the initiatives the Bishop has set forward in his first year was creating a larger social media presence in the Diocese, “Whatever we have been able to do as far as social media outreach, that is an example of ‘teamwork,’” he said. “While I have learned a little and continue to learn and slowly grow more comfortable with social media, I am grateful for all the members of the ‘team’ that came together and continue to help, especially with surfacing and implementing new ideas,” he said.
Another initiative he began was to meet with the youth of the Diocese every month. “The monthly youth gatherings have been a wonderful blessing,” he said, “especially as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that we faced last fall and winter. I am very hopeful that those gatherings, going forward, will be an ongoing blessing.”
With the assistance of Father Jared Brogan, diocesan director of worship and priests of the Presbyteral Council, the Bishop has implemented support for newly and recently ordained priests. The Bishop said, “We want to be sure that they are receiving the support, assistance and encouragement necessary when so much is new. The seminary prepares men as best as possible, but putting that ‘theory into practice’ in the first three to five years of priesthood, especially during a pandemic can be very challenging.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic will forever be a part of the Bishop’s first year, he sees there are many lessons to be learned and how it is important not to forget the experience. “I think I am like many others in the desire and hope that it will finally go away for good and we can be fully in post-pandemic mode,” he said. “We can be grateful that we seem to be going in that direction, but a recent Priests’ Day of Prayer that I attended with about 40 priests of the Diocese reminded us that we need to be attentive to and mindful of all that we have been through and, as much as we may just want it to go away we have lived through a traumatic time. We have seen great courage, generosity, and leadership from so many who have helped us through the pandemic, but there certainly are and will be scars and wounds, along with blessings and lessons that will be with us for a long time.”
As Bishop Sweeney begins his second year, he is hopeful to see a renewal in sacramental life, beginning with the Eucharist and asks the faithful to invite and encourage others not attending weekly Mass to do so. “We are more fully the Body of Christ when all the members are united, united in prayer and in faith, hope and love,” he said. “When that happens at Mass, we can see it lived day-to-day in relationships, families, service, community, and in works of mercy. In addition to a renewal in the Eucharist, an increase in baptisms, confirmations, marriages, vocations, and a deeper appreciation of the Sacrament of Reconciliation is something I hope to see; not just an increase in numbers of Sacraments celebrated and received, but in the encounter with God, Father, Son, and Spirit, with the experience of grace, and the experience of the community of believers and missionary disciples. There is much more that I hope for, but I think that sacramental renewal is a good place to start.”