Bishop Sweeney names Father Martin Glynn as new board president of Catholic Charities

FATHER MARTIN GLYNN
MSGR. HERBERT K. TILLYER
Every week, a Catholic Charities truck pulls into the parking lot of St. Mary’s in Denville to empty the clothing donation bin. The rumble is a familiar sound that evokes mixed emotions for Father Martin Glynn, the parish pastor. He thinks about the generosity of his parishioners. But it also reminds him of the great need that exists and how the Church is responding to it through Catholic Charities. The need is overwhelming, he said, pointing to a recent visit to the Father English Food Pantry in Paterson.
“So many people were lined up outside waiting to eat,” he said of the food pantry that serves thousands each month and is one of three operated by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson. “You could see the food coming in one door and going out the other door in the front. It’s amazing that there is such great need, especially in such an affluent country.”
On Monday, Sept. 18, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney named Father Glynn the new board president of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson. The appointment means that the long-time priest will have an even greater opportunity to positively impact those in need.
“I think it will be a wonderful experience,” Father Glynn said. “I think Catholic Charities does a wonderful job in looking after the less fortunate. They’re great at it.”
Father Glynn takes over from Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer, who has faithfully guided the organization as board president for the last five years in partnership with Scott Milliken, the CEO of Catholic Charities, and the rest of the board. The beloved priest has been a close advisor to Milliken and his team and has a long history of serving Catholic Charities dating back to the 1970s. Msgr. Tillyer is the only person to have served on each of the three boards before they were eventually merged in 2018. Dennis Murray, who was named interim board president when Msgr. Tillyer retired in November, will return to his role as board vice-president.
Father Glynn will stay on as pastor of St. Mary’s. He said he is looking forward to his new responsibility with Catholic Charities and will take the time to familiarize himself with the role.
“He won’t have to do it alone,” Bishop Sweeney said. “It’s another sign of the generosity of so many of our priests who are not only serving as pastors but also other ministries of leadership in the diocese. When I asked Father Glynn, he didn’t hesitate. That’s a sign that he’ll fit in well with those in Catholic Charities because of his willingness to go the extra mile and do what needs to be done to serve our brothers and sisters in need.”
Bishop Sweeney said it’s important to have a priest in the role of board president helping to guide the ministry, especially someone like Father Glynn with many years of pastoral experience.
“He knows the diocese so well,” the bishop said. “I would encourage him to have a synodal spirit, to be listening. I know he’ll do that naturally. I have every confidence he’ll take the time to listen and watch and then, when needed, with Scott Milliken and others, make the decisions that need to be made so we can keep serving as many people as possible.”
Milliken and Msgr. Tillyer each expressed excitement with the appointment and hope for the organization’s future.
“Father Glynn has always been a champion of Catholic Charities,” Milliken said. “He has supported our events, our team, and the Diocesan Ministries Appeal.”
The pastor is among the parish priests who regularly welcome Catholic Charities employees and clients to speak to their parishioners about the important work of their organization.
“He was always very humbled by the people we serve when we brought them to speak about the ministries of Catholic Charities at his parish,” Milliken said.
Msgr. Tillyer said Father Glynn will work with a tremendous board, CEO, and Catholic Charities employees.
“He’s going to find it a beautiful experience in his priesthood,” Msgr. Tillyer said. “I found it that way, and I know he will, too. Catholic Charities is the hand of Jesus working through all of us — the bishop and the people of the diocese — to serve Him by serving people who are needy in all different kinds of ways.”
Looking back, Msgr. Tillyer said he felt very good about his contribution as board president in helping to bring the organization together under one board. In 2018, under the leadership of Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli and former Vicar General Msgr. James T. Mahoney, the three separate agencies of Catholic Charities were combined into a single organization and board. When that happened, Msgr. Tillyer was named the first president of the new board.
“It’s one thing to happen on paper, but the day-to-day reality was something different,” he said.
Catholic Charities recently finished creating a five-year strategic plan, officially approved by the board in June.
“Now we have one strategic plan and one new board president to move us forward at the same time,” Milliken said.
Msgr. Tillyer will be missed as board president, Milliken said, noting that Bishop Sweeney and the board made Msgr. Tillyer a board chair emeritus. This means he is considered a board member for life with a full vote should he choose to participate in a board meeting.
“I will forever be indebted to Msgr. Tillyer,” he said. “He’s someone I spoke with literally two times a day for almost five years, and I still talk to him at least once or twice a week for his spiritual guidance because a lot is going on. I know he’s going to have things to say and words of advice for Father Glynn for how to spiritually guide us as well as guide us through the business of Catholic Charities.”
Learn more about Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson by visiting https://www.ccpaterson.org/