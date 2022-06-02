Bishop Sweeney ordains seven new priests for the Diocese

PATERSON The Diocese has seven new priests after Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney conferred the Sacrament of Holy Orders on these transitional deacons, ordaining them to the priesthood May 28 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
During the Mass of the Rite of Ordination, steeped in the rich traditions of the early Church, the seven men — Stephen A. Delia Jr. and Wade J. Trainor, both from parishes in the Diocese, Emerson R.P. Francisco and Vic Karljohn R.R. Leviste, both of the Philippines, Diego F. Monsalve of Colombia, Angel J. Torres of Ecuador, and Jose M. Zuniga of Mexico — were ordained as priests of the Diocese of Paterson.
In his opening remarks, the Bishop told the congregation, which filled the cathedral to capacity, “We come together on this beautiful morning as the Church of Paterson with joy and gratitude in our hearts to almighty God for these brothers who today will be ordained to the sacred priesthood, to the priesthood of Jesus Christ. They are your sons and brothers. They are our brothers and they come to us to receive this holy Sacrament. So we give thanks!”
That morning, St. John’s welcomed a wide spectrum of well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the Diocese, members of the parishes these seven transitional deacons have served, and the faithful of the Diocese. The Mass was livestreamed on the Diocese’s website for the faithful who were unable to attend and for many of the family members of the men who live overseas. The Diocesan choir, led by Preston Dibble, diocesan music minister and choir director, performed worship music for the Mass.
“This is truly is a moment of joy,” the Bishop said during his homily. The Bishop spoke about having a day of prayer with the seven men one day before their ordination and that they reflected on the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, while celebrating as a whole Church Pope Francis’ call to have a Synod on Synodality to become a listening Church, and as the Diocese marks the Year of the Eucharist. In addition, this “historic class” as the Bishop called them, will be the first priests to celebrate their first Masses on the Solemnity of the Ascension (May 29).
“I told them don’t worry about it. You got it. No pressure, you are ready to go. One of the great blessings I have experienced over the past few months as I have gotten to know these men for the last two years and especially over the last few months, I was able to interview them one-on-one and as I mentioned at our Chrism Mass — these men are ready. They are prepared. They are learning you have got to be ready for anything but we trust in the Lord who guides us.”
The Bishop added, “We pause and reflect, my sisters and brothers, on how they got here. What we celebrate now, what we are about to celebrate with these men to be ordained to the priesthood on the mystery of God’s call. On our faith, that teaches us that from the moment of our baptism each of us is called to holiness. The Lord invites us to hear his voice to respond to his call and follow him.”
The Bishop thanked each of the families of the seven men and mentioned that it was the domestic Church that first nurtured their vocations.
At the close of his homily, the Bishop told the transitional deacons before ordaining them, “My sons, we are so happy for you and we are so happy for the Church. I know you will be good, holy and faithful priests. You are prepared. You know that we need to grow closer to Jesus day by day and allow him to teach us, to forgive us and to guide us with the help of his spirit.”
From across the Diocese and beyond, many priests concelebrated the Ordination Mass with deacons and seminarians assisting during the Mass.
The Bishop also thanked the families of the new priests and their parishes and seminaries, which had representatives at the ordination Mass; and Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli, who was unable to attend, for nurturing their vocations.
Immediately following recessional at the end the Mass, the new priests returned to the front of St. John’s altar to give their first blessing as priests to family members and well-wishers.
After the seven new priests gave first blessings to family, friends and well-wishers, Bishop Sweeney gave an impromptu interview with the new priests for the first time as priests for the Diocese’s social media platforms.
“How do you feel being a priest for less than an hour?” the Bishop quipped.
Father Delia said, “Pretty overwhelmed. God is good. The ceremony was powerful and very emotional.”
Father Trainor said, “I’m feeling much the same. It is really exciting to finally be here.
Father Francisco said, “I’m ready to give the Sacraments to the people.”
Father Leviste said, “I’m at peace and feel very grateful as well.”
Leading up to the weeks before ordination, the then-transitional deacons shared what they were looking forward to the most in receiving the Sacrament of Holy Orders and being ordained to the priesthood.
Father Zuniga said, “I am very much excited to be able to celebrate the Sacraments. It is what brought me closer to Jesus and I hope to bring the Sacraments to all of you (the people) and bring you closer to Jesus.”
Father Torres said, “I’m excited to be with all of you in the parish and bring Jesus to your lives.”
Father Monsalve said, “I am so excited to go to my new assignment and share Jesus Christ and to show all the people there is a way to live according to the law of God.”