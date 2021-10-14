Bishop Sweeney presides at Feast of Señor de Los Milagros with Peruvian community at cathedral

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined with the Peruvian community from across the Diocese at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here to celebrate the feast of Señor de los Milagros (Lord of Miracles) Oct. 10.
Every October on or near the 18th, the Peruvian community celebrates el Señor de los Milagros. In a procession, Peruvians carry an image of Jesus Christ that was painted during the 17th century by an unknown African taken, from what is now Angola, to Peru as a slave. Its feast is the main Catholic celebration in Peru and it features one of the largest processions in the world in the South American country. Its name originated in the 17th century during an earthquake in Lima that destroyed most of the city leaving only the image standing.